Turkey and Qatar sign mutual defense agreement

Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul. The agreement was concluded amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and, according to the Turkish presidency, is intended to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The mutual defense agreement signed today between Turkey and Qatar will add a new dimension to the fraternal relations between the two countries,” Erdoğan said.

Common position in the event of an external attack

In a joint communiqué following the meeting, the agreement was described as an instrument for strengthening collective defense and regional security. Turkey and Qatar have adopted a common position against an external armed attack directed at either or both countries.

The document provides for the two sides to consult on threats to national and regional security, as well as on issues related to defense policy. It also mentions joint military exercises, cooperation in the defense industry, and the exchange of training for military personnel.

The specific mechanisms for action in the event of an attack, including the scope of the commitments and the timelines for their implementation, have not been made public.

Talks on Gaza, Syria and Libya

Erdoğan said that Ankara and Doha would continue working to prevent a new military conflict in the Persian Gulf region. According to him, the two countries would promote dialogue and efforts to achieve peace in the region.

During the talks, the latest developments in the Middle East were discussed, including Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory. Other topics included efforts to normalize the situation in Syria and political and military developments in Libya.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Istanbul after attending the UN climate conference COP31, which is being held in Antalya. The signing of the agreement places defense and regional security at the center of the next stage in relations between Turkey and Qatar.

Sources: apnews.com, aljazeera.com, aa.com.tr