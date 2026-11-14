Half a million welcome Pope Leo XIV in Chiclayo

About half a million people welcomed Pope Leo XIV in Chiclayo, Peru, where he served as bishop before being elected head of the Catholic Church. The faithful gathered in the Pampa de Pimentel area for an open-air Mass, despite temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius before noon.

According to AFP, soldiers handed out water, while firefighters cooled the pilgrims before the service. Families left their cars behind and walked for hours through dust and sand to see their former bishop.

“What a joy it is to return to Chiclayo! Thank you for your love, support and prayers – especially for my health during this time of trial, which I am overcoming with God’s help,” the Pope said.

Estimates of the size of the welcome vary. The submitted report says that around one million people lined the city’s streets. The Associated Press reported that the Vatican estimated that more than 1.5 million people had come to welcome Leo XIV in northern Peru.

The former bishop’s return

Leo XIV, born in the United States as Robert Francis Prevost, also holds Peruvian citizenship. He led the Diocese of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, and in his first speech as Pope from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he addressed the “beloved Diocese of Chiclayo” in Spanish.

In the city, his image can be seen in murals, banners, T-shirts and souvenirs. The diocese’s vicar general, Jorge Viegas, told AFP that Prevost had left a “significant mark” through his closeness to the people and his actions in difficult times.

During floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, the future Pope visited poor communities. Residents say he wore rubber boots and waded through the water to help families left in distress.

In Chiclayo, Leo XIV visited the St. Oscar Romero Chapel, whose restoration he helped fund as bishop. He also met with old friends, including Hector Camacho. His daughter, Mildred, is the Pope’s goddaughter.

A message about science and poverty

At a local Catholic university, the Pope spoke about the limits of human existence. He warned that scientific progress must not become a privilege reserved for the wealthy, who seek ways to overcome disease, aging and death.

“Scientific progress must not be confused with a privilege for millionaires seeking immortality while entire peoples suffer from poverty and oppression,” Leo XIV stressed.

The visit to Chiclayo is part of the Pope’s tour of South America. His next stops in Peru are Cusco, located at an altitude of more than 3,400 meters, and Callao, where, as bishop, Prevost distributed food and aid to vulnerable communities.

Sources: bgnes.bg, afp.com, apnews.com