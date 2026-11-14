Hotel damaged after drone crash in Rostov Region

A hotel in the Millerovsky District of Rostov Region was damaged when a drone crashed overnight on November 14. A fire broke out after the incident but was extinguished. According to the region’s governor, Yuri Slyusar, there were no casualties.

“Nobody was injured,” Slyusar said, уточнив that the damage was caused to the hotel building. So far, no information has been published about the extent of the material damage or the number of affected rooms.

More than 120 drones destroyed the previous night

The incident in the Millerovsky District occurred after a large-scale drone attack on Rostov Region. According to information cited by RBC, more than 120 drones were destroyed over Rostov-on-Don and 10 districts of the region during the previous night.

In that attack, a man was injured in Rostov-on-Don, while five high-rise residential buildings were damaged. Fires were also reported in the city and in Aksaysky District, the governor said. Five private houses were damaged in Azovsky District, and a gas pipe was affected at one of them.

Interfax reported that the injured man had been wounded in Rostov-on-Don, while the authorities had organized a temporary accommodation center for residents of a damaged residential building. The information about the damage and fires is based on statements by the governor of Rostov Region.

Previous damage in the Millerovsky District

The Millerovsky District had already been affected by falling drone debris. On November 8, a transformer at an electrical substation in the district was damaged and caught fire. As a result, three rural settlements were left without electricity. Power was later restored in two of them, while emergency work continued in the third.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru, tass.ru