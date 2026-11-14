Ukraine’s General Staff reported that 1,710 Russian servicemen were killed or put out of action over the past 24 hours. This brings the total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war, according to the Ukrainian estimate, to around 1,620,630.

“The enemy’s total combat losses as of November 14, 2026, amount to approximately 1,620,630 personnel,” the statement from Ukraine’s General Staff said.

Equipment losses reported

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian side reported that six Russian tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles and 33 artillery systems had been destroyed. Since the beginning of the war, Kyiv’s reported losses in these categories have reached 12,478 tanks, 25,750 armored vehicles and 52,355 artillery systems, respectively.

The General Staff also reported two more destroyed multiple rocket launchers, bringing the total to 2,273. Four ground robotic systems were added, bringing the total number to 3,140.

More than 600,000 drones according to Ukrainian statistics

Over the past 24 hours, 448 Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. This brings the total number of drones of this type reported destroyed by Ukraine to 607,531.

The report also listed 302 destroyed vehicles and fuel trucks. According to Ukrainian statistics, their total number stands at 174,609.

The data was reported by Ukraine’s General Staff. The publication did not provide independent confirmation of the reported losses.

Sources: pravda.com.ua