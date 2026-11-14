Drones attack Russian regions: three killed in Belgorod

Three people were killed in a drone attack on a private home in the settlement of Proletarsky in the Rakityansky District of Belgorod Region. Initially, the region’s operational headquarters reported that a man had been killed and one person injured, but the bodies of the deceased man’s wife and daughter were later found at the scene.

The house collapsed, after which a fire broke out. The blaze was extinguished by personnel from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations. Information about the casualties and damage was reported by the operational headquarters of Belgorod Region.

Hotel damaged in Rostov Region

In Rostov Region, a hotel building was damaged when a drone fell in the hamlet of Severny. The resulting fire was extinguished, and the region’s governor, Yury Slyusar, said there were no casualties.

During the same overnight attack, a state of emergency was declared in the hamlet of Koluzaevo in Azov District. “A state of emergency has been declared in the hamlet of Koluzaevo due to the fall of a drone,” the administration of Azov District said, as quoted by Interfax. Fourteen residential properties and two vehicles were damaged in the settlement.

Drones shot down near Moscow and Tula

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that three drones had been shot down as they approached the capital. In Tula Region, regional authorities reported that two drones had been destroyed.

Drone alerts were also issued in Bryansk, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, as well as in Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais.

Airport restrictions

Temporary restrictions were introduced on the acceptance and departure of aircraft at the airports in Astrakhan, Volgograd and Gelendzhik. Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport handled flights after coordination with the competent authorities.

In these reports, Russia’s Ministry of Defense and the regional authorities did not specify the total number of drones involved in the attacks. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the specific strikes.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax-russia.ru, otr-online.ru