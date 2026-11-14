Moscow Reports Strikes on Maritime Vessels, Energy and Transport Infrastructure in Ukraine

Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy, port and railway infrastructure in Ukraine. The ministry claims that the targets were linked to the production and delivery of military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the Russian statement, PS-110 and PS-330 electrical substations in the city of Shostka and the settlement of Voronezh in Sumy Region were hit. Moscow said they supplied electricity to military-industrial enterprises producing unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as to logistics centres where military equipment is stored.

“Energy, port and railway infrastructure facilities were hit, as were maritime vessels involved in the delivery of military cargo to Ukraine,” Russia’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Claim of Strike on Dry Cargo Ship

The ministry also reported that a dry cargo ship was hit while sailing at sea. According to the Russian side, the vessel was transporting military cargo to the port of Chornomorsk in Odesa Region. The name of the vessel, its flag, the exact coordinates of the incident and the extent of the damage were not disclosed.

Two Locomotives Near Serbka Station

Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that two railway locomotives in the area of Serbka Station in Odesa Region were also hit. According to the ministry, they were used to transport cargo intended to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, bfm.ru, interfax-russia.ru