Cuba prepares for a possible attack by the United States

Cuba is preparing for possible military aggression by the United States, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said during National Defense Day. According to him, Havana is strengthening its defense system and is ready to repel any external attack.

“We are determined to repel any attempt at foreign military aggression against the country, and that is why we are preparing,” Díaz-Canel said.

The Cuban president said that the preparations are carried out every Friday and encompass the national defense system. He also said that the country's readiness was demonstrated during the strategic exercise “Moncada 2026,” held on November 4 and 5.

Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba does not threaten or attack other countries. “Cuba is a peaceful nation and poses no threat to the national security of any country in the world,” he said, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

New statements from Washington

The Cuban president's statement followed an interview Donald Trump gave to the American Salem News Channel. Asked whether he would use military force to overthrow the communist government in Havana, the U.S. president replied that he “would consider it.”

Trump also said he wants to “finish the Cuba issue” before leaving the White House in 2029. The U.S. president described Cuba as “essentially a failed state” and said that his administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Since the beginning of the year, Washington has increased pressure on Havana through sanctions and restrictions on oil supplies. According to EFE, the measures have deepened the island's energy and economic crisis.

Military operation not confirmed

There is no confirmation that the United States has decided to launch an imminent military operation against Cuba. In May, the American agency AP reported that Washington was not considering an attack on Havana in the near future, despite Trump's public threats. U.S. officials have, however, said that military options remain on the table as pressure and contacts between the two countries continue.

Cuba and the United States maintain channels of communication, but there are no official negotiations, Reuters reported in October, citing Lianys Torres Rivera, the chargé d'affaires of the Cuban Embassy in Washington. She said that Havana is increasing its defense preparations but remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect and recognition of Cuban sovereignty.

Sources: efe.com, apnews.com, investing.com