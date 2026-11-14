$19.5 million buried in forests and hidden in safes: Former Orbán minister under investigation

Hungarian authorities have seized around $19.5 million in cash in an investigation into former National Development Minister Miklós Seszták. Some of the money was buried in forests, while the rest was hidden in agricultural and warehouse buildings, residential properties and safes.

The operation was carried out over two days by the National Recovery and Asset Protection Service. Seszták served as minister from 2014 to 2018. He has been charged with accepting bribes under a scheme involving contracts to purchase used buses at inflated prices. The charges remain to be proven in the course of the criminal proceedings.

Forints, euros and dollars found

According to the service, searches uncovered 5,071,632,000 Hungarian forints, €2,658,350 and $1,257,100. The total value was estimated at around €17.7 million, or $19.5 million. The American Associated Press news agency confirmed the amount seized and reported that some of the money was found underground.

The money was deposited into an account belonging to the Hungarian State Treasury. “After it was received, 12 treasury employees spent eight hours counting the money with five counting machines,” Finance Minister András Kármán wrote.

Investigation part of wider anti-corruption operation

According to the Hungarian authorities, the actions were carried out at several locations across the country as part of the criminal proceedings against Seszták. Hungarian media reported that, according to the indictment, he and Norbert Szivák, the former head of the Hungarian state asset management company, received an illegal benefit through an intermediary from representatives of companies that had worked with the state transport company “Volánbusz.”

The new government of Prime Minister Péter Magyar came to power after the elections in April, ending Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule. Magyar promised an investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of office during the previous administration.

Magyar welcomed the seizure, saying: “This officially marks the end of the Fidesz–KDNP mafia!” Orbán has not commented on the latest operation. Earlier, he described investigations into members of his inner circle as “political persecution.”

Investigators are yet to establish the origin of the seized funds and their connection to the charges brought. Seszták is presumed innocent until the conclusion of the court proceedings.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, telex.hu