Warsaw’s unexpected move: Poland freezes financial aid for weapons for Kyiv

Poland is temporarily suspending additional funding under the PURL program, through which European countries pay for U.S. weapons intended for Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained the decision by citing the high budget deficit and the country’s significant spending on its own armament.

Tusk said he had informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of Warsaw’s position. “At this stage, we will not allocate additional funds to the PURL project, that is, European funds for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine,” the Polish prime minister said.

High deficit and spending on its own defense

Tusk cited Poland’s financial constraints as the reason. According to him, the country is spending significant amounts on its own security, while defense spending is among the highest in Europe.

“We have a high budget deficit and spend a lot on defense. Therefore, from a financial point of view, Poland certainly will not allocate additional funds, as we have our own security-related expenses, and they are among the highest in Europe,” Donald Tusk said.

The Polish prime minister stressed that the decision did not mean an end to support for Ukraine. He said Poland had already provided and continued to provide significant assistance to Kyiv, but at this stage it would not make any new contributions to PURL.

Program shortfall reaches $2 billion

Warsaw’s decision comes amid a funding shortfall for packages already agreed under the program. According to data cited by Reuters, the shortfall has reached $2 billion, while the United States plans to ask NATO allies for additional funding for weapons for Ukraine.

Under PURL, partner countries provide funds to purchase American weaponry, which is then transferred to the Ukrainian army. Priorities include ammunition and air defense systems.

Ukraine expects PAC-3 missiles

A separate issue is the supply of air defense missiles to Ukraine. The United States has approved a possible sale of 500 PAC-3 interceptor missiles worth $2.1 billion. The deal is being financed with donations from partner countries, but deliveries could take several years.

That is why Kyiv has asked its allies to provide missiles from their own stockpiles as early as this winter. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s minimum requirement was 100 missiles per month. This is placing additional pressure on the European countries participating in the financing of American weapons for Ukraine.

Sources: newsukraine.rbc.ua, en.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com