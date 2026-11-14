Kyiv under attack: Debris from Russian drone falls in two locations in the capital

Debris from a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle has fallen in two locations in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. It was found in open areas, and there are currently no reports of casualties.

“Debris fell in open areas at two locations in the Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Emergency services are on their way to the sites,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Air defense neutralizes 81 drones

The attack on Ukraine began on the evening of November 13. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia used 96 attack drones, including “Shahed” and “Geran” drones, as well as “Parody” decoy drones.

As of 7:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 81 of the unmanned vehicles. Hits were reported at eight locations, along with debris falling in two locations. The areas from which the drones were launched included Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region and Crimea.

Emergency services are inspecting the sites in the Holosiivskyi district. No further information about damage or casualties has been reported.

Sources: ukrinform.ua