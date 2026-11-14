Russia’s New Condition for Peace in Ukraine: Europe to Be Left Without a Nuclear Umbrella

Russia is insisting that NATO end its nuclear weapons-sharing arrangements, while France and the United Kingdom must not use their own nuclear forces to protect other European countries. This is included among Moscow’s new conditions for ending the war against Ukraine, presented during talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10, The New York Times reports.

The authenticity of the document presenting Russia’s position was confirmed to the American newspaper by a source familiar with the diplomatic consultations. The publication notes that its content largely repeats the demands made by Moscow in December 2021.

NATO Withdrawal to Its Pre-1997 Positions

Among the conditions is an end to NATO’s further expansion and the withdrawal of the Alliance’s troops and military bases to the positions they occupied before 1997. This would affect NATO’s military presence in Poland and the Baltic states.

Moscow is also calling for a ban on any military activity by the Alliance in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the South Caucasus. A separate clause provides for an end to Western deliveries of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv.

Regarding Ukraine’s European integration, the Russian side allows for membership in the European Union, but only if Kyiv renounces participation in the EU’s common defence policy.

Poland Rejected Russia’s Conditions

According to participants in the talks, the Russian negotiators showed some flexibility on the part of Vladimir Putin. The source cited by The New York Times claims that US President Donald Trump’s envoys are open to new proposals from Moscow if they include concrete steps to reduce tensions.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected Russia’s conditions. “Accepting Russia’s conditions would mean a direct threat to Poland’s security,” he said in Dublin.

“It is clear that they are unacceptable not only to Ukraine, but above all to Europe and certainly to countries such as Poland,” Donald Tusk said.

General Alexus G. Grynkewich, a senior American military commander in Europe and NATO’s senior commander, also took part in the talks in Abu Dhabi. According to two people who attended the meeting, he held an extensive dialogue with the Russian representatives and insisted that they explain their security concerns in Europe.

Ukraine’s supporters have stated that they are ready to hold similar talks with Russia only after the invasion has ended. The publication does not make clear whether Russia’s conditions were accepted or an agreement was reached on them.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bgnes.com