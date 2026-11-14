US Offered Ukraine a Deal: Donbas in Exchange for NATO Membership

US representatives have, for the first time, raised with Ukraine the question of whether the country would leave Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a meeting with media representatives, OBOZ.UA reported.

“What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine leave Donbas?” the US representatives reportedly asked, according to Zelensky.

The president stressed that Kyiv does not intend to cede any of its territories to Russia. At the same time, Ukraine is discussing with its partners a comprehensive package of security guarantees that could be proposed as part of negotiations to end the war.

Kyiv insists on specific commitments

According to Zelensky, the package should include guarantees from NATO and the European Union, as well as support for the Ukrainian army. The elements under discussion include a specified troop strength, the necessary weaponry and financial support for a specific period.

The proposal should also include the Prosperity Plan – a plan for Ukraine’s reconstruction, backed by financial resources and clear sources of funding.

Zelensky said that if the US and other NATO partners confirm such commitments, he would put the matter before Ukrainian society for discussion.

“If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with our other NATO colleagues, then I will ask our society: do we accept it or not? I have no right to decide this on my own,” the Ukrainian president said.

He уточнил that there is currently no specific proposal and that all options remain subject to discussion.

Recognition of the occupied territories is not being discussed

Zelensky said that none of the options under consideration envisages recognizing the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian. He expressed distrust of statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding state borders and said that Moscow’s positions complicate US mediation and push the end of the war further away.

The Ukrainian president explained that Kyiv had requested guarantees similar to those under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides for collective defense. According to him, the American side had spoken of a mechanism close to Article 4 or Article 5, but without the presence of US military personnel on Ukrainian territory.

“They say these are bilateral security guarantees, similar to those Israel has,” Zelensky recounted.

He also pointed to US agreements with some Arab countries as an example of a possible model. These arrangements involve an American military presence, aircraft, a navy and bases, while air defense systems, including “Patriot,” are used in the event of attacks.

Negotiations will continue

Zelensky said that NATO membership is important for Ukraine because of the principle of collective responsibility and the possibility of deterring future Russian aggression. He noted that, according to European partners, Ukraine could not only receive support from the Alliance but also make it stronger.

“Ukraine can strengthen NATO. That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda,” Zelensky said.

According to him, new talks, phone contacts, negotiations and meetings are forthcoming on security guarantees for Ukraine and the future security system in Europe.

Sources: obozrevatel.com