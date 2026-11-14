Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that there would be more personnel changes in connection with the “Carthage” investigation. He stated that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister Ivan Vygivsky and head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad had no connection to the case.

“You could have checked that neither Klymenko, nor Vygivsky, nor Poklad personally have anything to do with this. I know this from the law enforcement agencies and the anti-corruption bodies. I have spoken to all of them several times,” Zelensky said during a meeting with media representatives. According to him, the story is “very unpleasant” and “unacceptable”, but the investigation is ongoing and he supports it.

The president did not specify a deadline for announcing the new personnel decisions, nor did he clarify which positions could be affected. His words made it clear that the decisions would be taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

Zelensky: “Khimпром” must be stopped

During the meeting, Zelensky also commented on the “Khimпром” group, whose activities, according to him, must be completely halted. The president said that coordination with foreign agencies was needed for this, as the group could also be operating outside Ukraine.

“They have already entered Poland and are trying to enter Germany. This is the information we have. Wherever it may be, there should be no such activity,” Zelensky said.

He said that, according to operational information, this was an organisation with significant financial resources that had been trying for years to “buy” influence in various institutions, not only in Ukraine. According to him, its activities may be supported by intelligence services, including those of countries other than Russia.

Zelensky identified the United States as the main partner in international action against the group. He warned that without coordination between countries, its influence could reach parliaments, law enforcement agencies and the media.

“Not only Ukrainian intelligence services should be working on this, but also the authorities of the countries where there is already information and opportunities to influence the situation, above all the United States,” the president said.

The “Carthage” investigation is ongoing, while the personnel changes announced by Zelensky have yet to be specified.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, ukrinform.ua