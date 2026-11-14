Zelensky Warns Europe: Putin’s Attempts to Change Security Architecture Could Lead to New Wars

Volodymyr Zelensky described the Kremlin’s demands to change Europe’s security architecture as dangerous. The Ukrainian president warned that such an approach could lead to new conflicts and escalation.

“This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely such things that lead to wars and escalations,” Zelensky told reporters. He added that the European Union and NATO represent the only true security guarantee for Europe.

“True security in Europe means the EU and NATO. That is it. There is no other security in Europe,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He made the statement against the backdrop of diplomatic talks on the continent’s future security and possible guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war. In recent days, the issue of a new European security architecture has been discussed in the context of contacts between the United States, Russia, Ukraine and European countries.

What Lies Behind the Dispute

For years, Moscow has insisted on a reassessment of security relations in Europe, including NATO’s role and military presence near Russia’s borders. On the eve of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia made demands of NATO to limit the alliance’s expansion and change the deployment of its forces in Eastern Europe.

European countries reacted cautiously to the idea of a new security system negotiated with Moscow’s participation. Some European leaders said that the future of European security could not be decided without the European Union, NATO and Ukraine.

The European Commission said that substantive talks on the future security architecture could take place after a ceasefire in Ukraine. European officials are also insisting that any future agreement preserve NATO’s central role in collective defense.

Kyiv’s Position

For the Ukrainian leadership, the issue of European security is directly linked to guarantees for Ukraine. Kyiv insists that the country be part of the continent’s future security system and that decisions concerning it not be made without Ukrainian participation.

Zelensky did not specify any new measures that he believes should be taken. He did, however, make it clear that Kyiv views attempts to change Europe’s security order as a potential source of instability rather than a guarantee of lasting peace.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, afp.com