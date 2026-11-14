Alert near Ukraine: Romania scrambles two F-16 fighter jets after detecting an airborne target

Two F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Romanian Air Force were scrambled from the 86th Air Base in Fetești after the surveillance radar system of the Ministry of National Defence detected an airborne target near Ukraine’s Snake Island.

Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County received two warning messages through the RO-ALERT system. The first was sent at 04:45, and the second – at 05:39 local and Bulgarian time.

“No intrusion into Romanian airspace was registered,” the Ministry of National Defence said. The air alert was cancelled at 05:52.

Third warning in less than six hours

The incident marks the third warning in less than six hours in the area. On Friday evening, another airborne target was detected southeast of Snake Island, within Ukrainian airspace.

In the information provided, the Romanian authorities did not state what type of object had been detected or where it originated. The only confirmed information is that the radar system registered it near the Ukrainian island and that two F-16s were sent to monitor the air situation.

Sources: bta.bg