Alarm in the Amazon: Brazil declares state of emergency over massive fires

A state of environmental emergency has been declared in the Brazilian state of Pará due to massive forest fires and severe drought. The measure will remain in effect for 120 days and includes a ban on the use of fire when clearing pastures, as well as the mobilization of additional resources to combat the flames.

More than 5,000 fires have been recorded in the area since the beginning of November. Nearly 700 of them have been active over the past 48 hours, necessitating an expansion of firefighting efforts and measures to prevent new fires. According to data cited by AFP, the number of fires in Pará during the first part of the month is almost as high as the total recorded throughout November 2025.

Drought facilitates the spread of fire

The government of the state of Pará describes the drought as severe. “The dried-out vegetation facilitates the spread of fire and threatens the population, forests and economic activities,” the local authorities said.

The situation is also linked to the influence of the El Niño climate phenomenon. It causes warming in part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, raises temperatures and contributes to drought in the Amazon. Experts expect the current episode to be the strongest ever recorded.

Smoke also affected urban areas

In Manaus, located in the neighboring state of Amazonas, schools were closed at the beginning of October due to health risks associated with smoke from hundreds of fires near urban areas.

In 2024, a record number of forest fires was recorded in the Brazilian Amazon. The current season is expected to be particularly severe, with the peak forecast for December.

The Amazon rainforest is the largest tropical rainforest in the world. Its protection is considered important for limiting global warming, as fires destroy vegetation and worsen air quality in affected areas.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, arabnews.com