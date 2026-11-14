SBU General Serhii Duka Released from Detention

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka has been released from pre-trial detention after the full bail amount of UAH 65 million was posted in the “Carthage” case. The sum was transferred on November 13, and his release was confirmed by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Duka is one of five suspects charged by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office as part of Operation “Carthage”. On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody, with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 65 million. The measure was imposed for a period of up to 60 days.

Following his release, Duka is required to comply with a number of procedural restrictions. He must appear when summoned, surrender his international passports and wear an electronic tracking device.

The court banned him from communicating with SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad, National Police head Maksym Tsutskiridze, SBU officer Oleksandr Kovalchuk and the head of the Odesa city administration, Serhii Lysak. The ban is part of the preventive measure, not a ruling on the merits of the case.

Lawyer Yurii Sukhov told Censor.NET that the defense had appealed the court’s ruling. The prosecution has also filed an appeal. Earlier, before his release, the defense lawyer said that Duka would remain in custody until the court issued confirmation that the full amount had been received.

According to NABU and SAPO, the organization under investigation ensured, through bribes, the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses. The anti-corruption authorities also claim that the participants were involved in drug trafficking, the production of counterfeit foreign currency, counterfeit cigarettes, planned attacks, abductions and causing bodily harm.

According to NABU, at least 12 people were involved in the organization, including serving senior officials from the SBU, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police. On November 5, NABU and SAPO announced that five alleged participants had been charged with suspicion. The institutions expressly emphasize that all suspects are presumed innocent until a court conviction enters into force.

Duka rejects the allegations. Upon leaving detention, he said that he had nothing to do with the call centers and called for the creation of a temporary parliamentary commission to investigate NABU’s actions. His lawyer also denied that SBU officers had been forced to raise funds for the bail, stating:

“There were no orders.”

According to him, employees decided voluntarily to help.

The investigation in the “Carthage” case is continuing, and the final criminal liability of Duka and the other suspects can be established only by a final court conviction.

Sources: suspilne.media, censor.net, radiosvoboda.org