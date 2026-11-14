1,000 cows terrorize residents of Kriva Palanka

More than 1,000 cows are roaming freely through the streets, yards and public spaces of Kriva Palanka, North Macedonia. The animals are damaging agricultural crops, destroying fences and creating tension among residents, BNT reported.

Local people say that the cows regularly pass in front of their homes and enter private properties. “They roam in front of our doors, leave mud behind and break the fences,” a city resident said. Another woman claimed: “They ate 300 kilograms of my cabbage.”

The animals also appear in the central parts of Kriva Palanka. According to BNT, cows blocked the yard of a local school, making it difficult for children to return home. Residents also complain about the danger posed by cattle moving along the roads among cars.

According to the local authorities, the problem began in 2022. At that time, a family from the area was raising around 400 cows. Following numerous reports of animals being left unattended, officials from the Food and Veterinary Agency attempted to seize them, but were not allowed to do so. The owners were arrested, while the animals were left without supervision. Their number subsequently grew to more than 1,000.

Kriva Palanka Mayor Sashko Mitovski is calling on the government of North Macedonia to declare a 30-day state of emergency. According to the Macedonian Radio Television, the municipality has been submitting reports and initiatives to the competent institutions since 2022 and is calling for coordinated action and additional resources.

“What more needs to happen before the institutions start working? How much more damage must these people suffer? Who will take responsibility for their suffering?” Sashko Mitovski said.

The mayor also raised the issue of the animals’ health and the possible risks to the population. The municipality said it does not have the necessary resources to deal with the problem on its own.

If no measures are taken, residents of Kriva Palanka are threatening to protest and block the road to Bulgaria. So far, there is no information that the government of North Macedonia has declared a state of emergency.

Sources: bntnews.bg, mrt.com.mk