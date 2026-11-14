Kaja Kallas calls for immediate access for aid to Gaza

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas called on Israel to ensure “immediate and unhindered” access for humanitarian and rescue organisations to Gaza. The appeal comes after torrential rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced people and exacerbated the severe humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

“We call on Israel to allow immediate and unhindered access, as well as the sustainable distribution of humanitarian aid,” Kallas said. She also called for all crossings into Gaza to be reopened.

According to Palestinian rescue services, adverse weather conditions since the end of last week have led to the deaths of five people, including three children. The flooding affected the makeshift camps housing displaced families.

Kallas stressed that Israel must facilitate the work of the United Nations, its agencies and humanitarian organisations, including non-governmental organisations. She said the country must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

According to the European Union, the severe flooding and winter conditions are further worsening the already “devastating” humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In her appeal, Kallas insisted that aid must be delivered sustainably, rather than reaching the enclave only in separate stages.

Kallas also described the recent airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis as “extremely concerning”. Palestinian rescue services said that 11 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday, six of them at the hospital.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out a strike on the medical complex. According to the army, the target was a senior representative of Hamas and other members of the movement’s armed wing. Israel accused Hamas of using the hospital as a command centre. These claims have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike while travelling along a street in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, the Associated Press reported, citing medics. Other people were also wounded in the attack. The Israeli army said it had targeted two members of Hamas.