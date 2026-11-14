Russian strikes kill two and injure 32 in Ukraine

Two people were killed and 32 injured in separate Russian strikes on Pavlohrad and Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian authorities reported. Four children, including a six-month-old baby, were among those injured, while one of those killed was struck by an FPV drone while riding a scooter.

One person was killed and 10 others injured in the attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region. A 7-year-old boy was among them. Four women, three men and the child have been admitted to hospital in moderately serious condition, while two women will receive outpatient treatment.

“One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad. Ten people were injured,” said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

22 injured in strike on Zaporizhzhia

The injured in Zaporizhzhia are between six months and 12 years old. The strike on the Voznesenskyi district damaged the facades and windows of residential buildings and an educational institution, as well as seven vehicles and the road surface.

The regional administration initially reported 17 people injured. Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that the number of injured was 22, including a six-month-old baby, a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The discrepancy was due to the subsequent identification of additional victims.

In the morning, traffic across the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia was completely restricted. Drivers were directed to alternative routes via other bridges in the city.

Man killed in drone attack in Kushuhum

In a separate strike in the settlement of Kushuhum, in Zaporizhzhia region, a 45-year-old man was killed. According to Mykhailo Semikin, head of the regional military administration, an FPV drone struck the man while he was travelling by scooter along the main road.

“The enemy struck a man with an FPV drone while he was riding a scooter along the settlement’s main road. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old man was killed,” said Mykhailo Semikin.

The three attacks were separate incidents in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian authorities have not reported the final extent of all material damage, and the figures for those injured in the strikes may be updated.

Sources: pravda.com.ua