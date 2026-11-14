Zelenskyy Calls for More F-16s and Warns of Risk in Europe

Ukraine needs 2.5 times more F-16 fighter jets in the air simultaneously than it is currently using, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The reason is that some of the aircraft are constantly undergoing repairs and maintenance.

“On paper, we have all of this, but the aircraft are constantly being repaired because the F-16s are no longer new,” Zelenskyy told reporters. He said that this issue must be addressed both with European partners and with the United States.

The president said that Ukraine expects specific aid packages from its partners ahead of the next meeting in the Ramstein format. Kyiv has also requested support in the form of PAC-2 and PAC-3 air defense systems, as well as additional aircraft. Belgium plans to deliver three F-16s to Ukraine after coordinating the agreement with France. Zelenskyy previously said that around half of Ukraine’s F-16s are in Europe for extended periods for repairs and maintenance.

London Preparing New Package for Kyiv

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with his British counterpart, Wes Streeting. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the two discussed the next military aid package from the United Kingdom, tailored to Ukraine’s critical needs.

The topics included strengthening Ukraine’s aviation capabilities, supplies of ammunition for the aircraft and accelerating the deployment of systems to counter jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles. Kyiv also expressed its gratitude for the recent delivery of LMM missiles. The possibility of establishing joint defense companies was also discussed, with work on the agreements continuing.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is scheduled for November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be convened by the United Kingdom and Germany.

Zelenskyy: Changing Europe’s Security Architecture Is Dangerous

In a separate statement, Zelenskyy described the idea of changing Europe’s security architecture as dangerous. According to him, Russia is seeking to revise the European security structure, including by changing borders and restricting NATO’s military presence.

“This should not be the main agenda, and it should not come from Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president said. He stated that such changes could lead to new wars or escalation. According to him, the Russian concept includes a redistribution of forces in Europe, the weakening or withdrawal of NATO troops and the removal of American military personnel from European countries.

Zelenskyy also said that the American side had raised the issue of changing Europe’s security architecture during recent talks. He linked this to Russia’s demands to return the deployment of NATO forces to the positions they held in 1997, which were reported in connection with negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua