More than 50 people killed in clashes in Nigeria

At least 53 people have been killed in a fierce clash between an armed criminal group and local volunteers in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, residents told Agence France-Presse. The fighting took place in the village of Zoma, Bukuyyum district, after the volunteers ambushed the group as it was passing through the area.

According to a local traditional leader, the armed men were spotted after they abducted several people from the neighboring Gummi district. The volunteers were warned of their approach and prepared the attack, which escalated into a prolonged firefight.

“Our volunteers killed 44 of the bandits, but we also lost nine people in the battle,” the traditional leader, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, said. According to him, the group’s commander, known by the nickname Jiji, was among those killed. Two residents of Zoma, Kabiru Tafida and Basiru Buhari, independently confirmed the same casualty figures to Agence France-Presse.

A spokesperson for the Zamfara State police said that law enforcement authorities still did not have detailed information about the clash. This means that the current figures for those killed are based on accounts from local residents, while no official confirmation has been provided by the police.

Residents call for weapons for volunteer groups

The clash has once again prompted calls for the Nigerian authorities to support local volunteers who take part in guarding villages and pursuing armed groups. “We call on the authorities to provide our volunteers with weapons and ammunition so they can fight these bandits, who use modern weaponry,” Basiru Buhari said.

Zamfara State is among the areas of northwestern and central Nigeria affected by prolonged attacks by armed gangs. They attack villages, abduct residents for ransom, steal livestock, loot homes and set property on fire. In some cases, the groups maintain ties with jihadist organizations, while the Nigerian army designates them as terrorists.

Remote communities in the region are often difficult to reach, while poor telecommunications infrastructure delays the flow of information about attacks and the number of victims. The authorities have not announced when they will present an official assessment of what happened in Zoma.

Sources: dailysabah.com, newsstand.ng