IAEA: Ukraine’s power grid threatens nuclear safety

The condition of Ukraine’s power grids is a serious cause for concern because of the nuclear safety risks, which could intensify with the onset of winter. This was stated by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi amid another complete loss of external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

„The condition of Ukraine’s power grids is a serious cause for concern, particularly because of the associated nuclear safety risks, which could increase during the winter,“ Rafael Grossi said.

The latest outage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was recorded on November 8. The 330-kilovolt „Ferosplavna-1“ line was disconnected, having been the plant’s only operational external connection to the power grid. According to Reuters, the shutdown was caused by damage that triggered the protection system.

When the external power supply failed, the emergency diesel generators came online. They provide electricity to the systems that maintain cooling for the reactors and spent fuel pools. External power was restored several hours later, the IAEA reported.

Another power outage

According to the IAEA, this was the 27th complete loss of external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since the beginning of the war. Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom has reported 16 similar outages in 2026 alone. The difference in the figures is due to the different ways individual events are counted.

All six reactors at the plant are shut down, and it is not generating electricity. Nevertheless, the nuclear fuel in the reactors and the spent fuel still require continuous cooling. Therefore, every interruption of the external power supply increases reliance on diesel generators and available fuel reserves.

The Russian-installed management of the plant said that radiation levels at the site and in the monitoring zone remain within normal limits. This statement does not negate the IAEA’s warning about the vulnerability of the electrical connections and the need for reliable backup power.

Winter increases pressure on the grid

The IAEA has inspected 19 substations that are important for the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. The agency emphasizes that even with protection systems in place, a stable power grid is a fundamental part of nuclear safety.

The International Energy Agency also warned that Ukraine is entering the heating season with limited operating reserves. Lower temperatures increase consumption, while damage to heating and power infrastructure could place additional strain on the electricity grid.

The IAEA is calling for the external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to be stabilized and for diesel fuel reserves to be replenished. As long as the plant remains in a war zone and relies on a limited number of electrical connections, the risk to nuclear safety remains high.

Sources: marketscreener.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr