Two killed in Russian strike near Chernihiv

Two men were killed and a 33-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone strike on critical infrastructure in the city of Mena, Chernihiv Region. The injured man has been admitted to a medical facility.

The attack was carried out at around 4:00 p.m. The victims were local residents aged 42 and 45.

Information about the casualties is still being clarified

Pavlo Myroshnychenko, head of the Koriukivka District State Administration, said:

„Today, at around 4 p.m., the Russians carried out a drone strike on critical infrastructure in Mena. As a result of the enemy attack, two local men, aged 42 and 45, were killed. It is also known that a 33-year-old man sustained injuries and is currently in a medical facility.“

Myroshnychenko added that information about the casualties is still being clarified. So far, no further details have been published about the injured man's condition or the extent of the material damage.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the strike targeted critical infrastructure in Mena.

Sources: pravda.com.ua