Latvia preparing ban on transit of Russian grain

Latvia has prepared a draft ban on the transit through its territory of grain originating from Russia and Belarus. The initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was presented to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs and envisages introducing the restriction through national sanctions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the proposal and thanked Latvia for its response. “Russia tried to use the Baltic states for the transit of grain in order to finance its war against Ukraine,” he wrote on the social network X. Sybiha expressed hope that the draft would be approved as soon as possible.

Riga acknowledges legal and economic risks

The Latvian Foreign Ministry states that the national sanctions mechanism makes it possible to establish specific restrictions, as well as to introduce oversight and liability for violations. At the same time, the ministry warns of possible lawsuits related to contracts already concluded, as well as an impact on the transport and logistics sector and budget revenues.

Another condition is that the future measure must comply with European Union legislation. According to the Latvian Foreign Ministry, the identified risks are manageable and do not represent an insurmountable obstacle to the ban.

Pressure to halt transit is mounting

On November 7, a protest against the transit of Russian grain was held in Latvia, attended by several dozen heavy vehicles, including tractors and grain trucks. Earlier, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs had tasked the institutions with preparing legal solutions to halt the transit of grain from Russia and Belarus. In September, the government also considered an option for a special regime involving a 300 percent higher infrastructure fee for Russian grain.

Estonia has already introduced a national ban on the transit through the country of grain originating from Russia and Belarus. The decision was announced on October 1, 2026, and is part of the Baltic states’ efforts to prevent their ports and transport infrastructure from being used to export Russian grain.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua