US to reduce troop numbers in Europe by less than announced

The United States is likely to reduce its military presence in Europe by around 5,000 personnel, rather than by up to 25,000, as European allies had feared. Bloomberg reports this, citing its sources. Approximately 80,000 US service members are currently stationed in Europe.

The bulk of the reduction is expected to affect Germany. At the same time, NATO’s eastern flank is to be reinforced, with US forces being redeployed and European countries assuming a greater share of the continent’s conventional defense.

Smaller withdrawal than expected

In May, the Pentagon announced a plan to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany over a period of 6 to 12 months. The decision was presented as the result of a review of the US military posture in Europe and operational requirements.

European governments initially prepared for a much larger reduction. According to Bloomberg, they had expected Washington to withdraw up to 25,000 troops. The new assessments suggest that the overall decrease will probably remain close to the 5,000 personnel already announced.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said in May: “That’s all I expect in the near term.” He added that further redeployments were possible in the longer term if European allies increased their own capabilities.

Bases in Europe remain important to Washington

The change in expectations is also linked to NATO countries’ rising defense spending. Washington has welcomed the increase in national military budgets and is pressing European allies to assume greater responsibility for the security of the continent.

The Pentagon, however, recognizes that US bases in Europe are important not only for NATO’s defense against Russia. Military operations against Iran have demonstrated the need to retain bases, logistical routes and overflight rights over allied territory.

“We recognize, particularly with Operations “Midnight Hammer” and “Epic Fury,” that we get a lot from our bases in Europe,” US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said that thousands of flights in support of operations against Iran had originated from allied bases.

Hegseth himself said in June that access to allied bases and airspace must be “clearly defined and guaranteed.” He accused unnamed countries of denying access or imposing legal restrictions during operations against Iran.

Decision expected by December 1

According to Bloomberg, Pete Hegseth is to present his final recommendations to Donald Trump by December 1. Until then, it remains unclear which specific units will be withdrawn, which will be relocated and how the US presence will be distributed between Germany, Poland and the other countries on the eastern flank.

The Pentagon has already ended the planned nine-month deployment of an armored brigade of around 4,000 troops in Poland, but the US command in Europe said that this did not constitute an immediate new overall reduction beyond the 5,000 personnel already announced.

Sources: apnews.com, stripes.com