Two killed in explosion in a Damascus suburb

Two people were killed and two others were injured in an explosion in Jaramana, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus, the television channel Al-Ikhbariya reported.

According to the report, the explosive device had been placed in a car and was detonated near a battery factory. “The explosive device had been placed in a car and was detonated near a battery factory,” the channel reported.

Civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene. They are providing assistance to the injured and working to secure the area.

The causes of the explosion, as well as the identities of those killed and injured, have not yet been announced. There is no information about any group or organization claiming responsibility for the blast.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported an explosion in Jaramana and initial reports of casualties. At present, the figures for the number of dead and injured remain preliminary, and further details are expected from the Syrian authorities.

Sources: syriahr.com