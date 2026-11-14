Russia and Ukraine Exchange Deadly Strikes OVERVIEW

Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes on each other’s territory, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens. Ukrainian regional authorities reported at least seven people killed and 80 wounded in the Russian attacks, while Russian authorities reported three people killed and at least eight wounded in Belgorod Region.

Seven killed and 80 wounded in Ukraine

The Russian attack on Ukraine was carried out with 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, including “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoys. The Ukrainian Air Force said that 81 of them had been shot down or suppressed. “Hits by aerial attack weapons were recorded at eight locations, while debris fell at two other locations,” the Ukrainian statement said.

Zaporizhzhia Region was the hardest hit, with three people, including a child, killed and 62 wounded. Multi-storey residential buildings were hit in a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched 10 missiles, one of which struck an apartment block and wounded 29 people. Six of those injured are in serious condition, while homes in two buildings have become uninhabitable.

Two people were killed and five wounded in Kherson Region. One person was killed in Donetsk Region, where homes, cars, a business property and infrastructure were damaged. One person was reported killed and three wounded in Kharkiv Region. Seven people, including a nine-year-old boy, were wounded in Sumy Region, while two people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

An electricity transmission line was damaged in Odesa Region, leaving around 50,000 consumers without power. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that restoration work had begun.

Three killed in Ukrainian strike in Belgorod Region

In Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian drone struck a private home in the settlement of Proletarsky. According to the Russian regional authorities, a married couple and their 24-year-old daughter were killed. One person was wounded, one house was completely destroyed and another was damaged.

At least seven more people were wounded in attacks on the villages of Pochaevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Rzhevka, as well as on the town of Shebekino. Russia’s operational headquarters said that the strikes had damaged residential buildings. The information was reported by Russian authorities and has not been independently verified.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported a fire at an oil pipeline control station in Samara Region, where several tanks were ablaze. The same statement said that the Lipetsk-2 military airfield had also been hit. Russia has not confirmed these claims, and the extent of the damage cannot be independently verified.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, aa.com.tr