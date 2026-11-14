After 28 Years: Democrat Wins Alaska Governor’s Election

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the election for governor of Alaska and will be the first representative of his party to hold the post since 1998. He defeated three Republicans, including Bernadette Wilson, who was backed by President Donald Trump.

Kreiss-Tomkins crossed the 50% threshold in the first round, securing victory without the need to redistribute second preferences. With 256,823 votes counted, he held a commanding lead over Wilson, who received 28.7%. Dave Bronson was third with 13.7%, while Treg Taylor came fourth with 7.3%, Alaska Beacon reported.

“Voters called for change and governance that works across party lines to move Alaska forward,” Kreiss-Tomkins said in a statement after his victory. He noted that his campaign had been supported by 10,100 donors.

Divisions among Republicans helped the Democrat

Kreiss-Tomkins was the only Democrat in the general election. After the primary, the party’s other candidate, Tom Begich, withdrew to consolidate support behind the candidate with the highest result. This left one Democrat and three Republicans in the final vote.

Trump endorsed Wilson and called on Republicans to unite behind her. Dave Bronson, the former mayor of Anchorage, and Treg Taylor, the former attorney general of the state, however, remained in the race. According to The Washington Post, this split the Republican vote and made Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory easier.

“I congratulate Governor-elect Kreiss-Tomkins on his majority victory,” Bronson said. Wilson also acknowledged the result: “He was ahead on election night and in the first round. He will be your governor.”

The youngest governor in the state’s history

Kreiss-Tomkins is 37 years old and will be the youngest governor in Alaska’s history. He will also be only the third governor of the state to have been born there. The last Democrat to hold the post was Tony Knowles, who served from 1994 to 2002.

The governor-elect campaigned on promises of more affordable prices, full funding for public schools and lower energy costs. He said he would seek cooperation with Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Kreiss-Tomkins is due to be sworn in on December 7. By December 15, he must present the state’s proposed budget. His victory increases the number of states with Democratic governors to 30, the Associated Press reported.

Sources: apnews.com, alaskabeacon.com, cnn.com