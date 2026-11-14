Ukraine and Canada accelerate F-16 ammunition deliveries

Ukraine and Canada discussed accelerating deliveries of 20mm ammunition for F-16 aircraft, as well as additional support for Ukraine’s air defense and long-range capabilities.

This took place during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and his Canadian counterpart, David McGinty. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the two also discussed needs related to expanding the operations of the Defense Forces.

Focus on F-16 ammunition

Among the main topics were deliveries of ammunition for the guns of F-16 fighter jets. Khmara called for deadlines and procedures to be shortened, stressing the importance of this ammunition in countering Russian air attacks.

“A large part of the drones powered by jet engines are destroyed precisely by our F-16s. The 20mm ammunition for the aircraft is a critically important resource. It is important for deliveries to arrive as quickly as possible and for deadlines and procedures to be shortened,” Yevhen Khmara said.

The two ministers discussed specific measures to speed up the next delivery. The statement did not specify either the quantity of ammunition expected or the date on which it would be handed over.

Canada is also involved in providing PAC-3 missiles

Khmara thanked Canada for its contribution to the purchase of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems through the JUMPSTART mechanism. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the missiles are intended to strengthen the country’s defenses against Russian ballistic strikes.

The conversation also addressed further support for Ukrainian drones. Khmara briefed McGinty on the situation on the battlefield and on the development of Ukraine’s capabilities in this area.

Against the backdrop of talks with partners, Kyiv is preparing for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format. The meeting is scheduled for November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels and will be convened by the United Kingdom and Germany.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua