200,000 people protested in France, unions say

Between 106,000 and 200,000 people took part in protests across France on November 14, according to different estimates. The Interior Ministry reported 106,000 demonstrators nationwide, while the unions put the figure at twice as high. In Paris, the authorities counted 24,000 participants, while organizers said that nearly 100,000 people had taken to the streets in the capital.

The mobilization was aimed at high prices, social inequalities and insufficient incomes. Demands from school and university students, concerning educational conditions and young people’s rights, were also added to the protests against the rising cost of living. In some cities, the demonstrations also focused on the climate, peace and social justice.

70,000 police officers and gendarmes deployed to secure the marches

To maintain order during the protests, the French authorities mobilized around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes. The Interior Ministry expected between 50 and 60 marches in different parts of the country. The mobilization was the fifth consecutive Saturday of protests against the rising cost of living.

In Paris, the main protest route connected Place de la République with Place de la Nation. Demonstrations were also held in Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and other cities. As with previous mobilizations, the figures for the number of participants differed significantly between the authorities and the organizers.

BFMTV journalists attacked in Lyon

BFMTV journalists were attacked in Lyon while covering demonstrations for young people’s rights, the climate and against social inequalities. The television station’s management condemned the physical attacks and the actions against the crews.

“These actions are unacceptable and endanger journalists as they carry out their professional duties,” BFMTV’s management said.

The television station reaffirmed its commitment to free and independent journalism. Media group CMA Media expressed its full support for the newsrooms and joined the filing of a complaint by the attacked journalists. The BFMTV Journalists’ Society also supported the affected crews and defended press freedom.

BFMTV called for images of the attacked journalists not to be shared on social media for security reasons.

Sources: bfmtv.com, boursorama.com, europe1.fr