Drones injure three people in Sumy Oblast, fires break out

Three people were injured in Russian attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported. The strikes sparked fires in residential areas, civilian infrastructure facilities and civilian transport.

The attacks affected populated areas in Sumy, Okhtyrka and Shostka districts. An unmanned aerial vehicle is the general term for an aircraft that is remotely controlled or completes its flight without a pilot on board.

“According to preliminary information, three people were injured. Despite the threat of further strikes, all the fires have been extinguished,” the Ukrainian service said.

Fires in residential areas and infrastructure

The consequences of the attacks affected not only residential buildings but also civilian facilities unrelated to military operations. Civilian transport was among the damaged or affected facilities.

Rescue teams fought the fires while the area remained at risk of further strikes. According to data cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”, all the fires had been extinguished.

No reports of fatalities

At the time of publication, it had been confirmed that three people were injured, but no fatalities had been reported. The exact types of drones used and the extent of the material damage were also not specified.

Sumy Oblast is located in northeastern Ukraine and borders Russia. The region is regularly targeted because of its proximity to the border.

Sources: pravda.com.ua