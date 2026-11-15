Iliana Iotova Arrives in Cambodia for Francophonie Summit

President Iliana Iotova arrived in Phnom Penh, where she will represent Bulgaria at the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie. After arriving in Cambodia, the Bulgarian head of state visited the Francophone Village in the public garden in front of Wat Botum Wattey temple.

Iotova was accompanied by Cambodia’s First Lady, Pich Chanmony Hun Manet. During the tour, the two viewed cultural performances and exhibitions related to Cambodia’s traditions and tourism potential.

“Cambodia’s First Lady presented President Iliana Iotova with Khmer customs and traditions, in particular the sbai, a symbol of Cambodia’s national identity, as well as the country’s tourism potential,” the Cambodian News Agency AKP reported.

The Francophone Village is one of the events accompanying the summit. It is located in front of Wat Botum Wattey and is open to visitors from 13 to 17 November. It showcases the culture, art, cuisine and entrepreneurship of the countries in the Francophone community.

Iotova to Speak About Peace and Stability

The summit is being held in Phnom Penh on 15 and 16 November under the motto “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”. The forum brings together heads of state and government from the countries and governments participating in the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Iliana Iotova’s programme includes an address at the opening plenary session and participation in a closed meeting of leaders dedicated to strengthening peace as a common project that takes into account the differences and strengths of individual countries.

During the visit, talks are planned with Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, and with Vietnamese President To Lam. Iotova will also meet Cambodian citizens who completed their higher education in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has been a full member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie since 1993. The organisation comprises 90 countries and governments.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com