Macron: Less aid for Ukraine leads to a new war

Restricting financial and military aid to Ukraine would push the country toward an “unjust peace” and leave all of Europe in a permanently vulnerable position. French President Emmanuel Macron said this in a post on the social media platform X.

“Those who want to limit resources for Ukraine actually want to force it to accept an unjust peace and leave all of Europe in a permanently vulnerable position,” Macron wrote. In his words, this is a “recipe for the next war” and “cannot be France’s position.”

Paris insists on Europe’s participation

The French president said that Paris’s main goal is a just and lasting peace achieved in cooperation with Ukraine. He urged European allies to clearly define what they expect from the United States regarding Europe’s long-term security.

The statement comes amid disputes within the European Union over future funding for Kyiv. On November 13, during a meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin, Macron said that “without the Europeans, there is no support for Ukraine” and that Europeans themselves would have to determine their future security.

European leaders fear that a possible agreement that weakens Ukraine would affect not only Kyiv but also the broader European security system. At the same time, the United States and Russia are discussing issues related to the future security architecture of the continent.

European representatives will take part in the next talks

The European Union and five countries will send a diplomatic team to the next round of negotiations on ending the war. The decision was made after European leaders insisted that Europe must not be excluded from talks concerning its own security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the sequence must be clear: a ceasefire, an end to the war and security guarantees for Ukraine. He warned that discussing a new European security system without sufficiently clear conditions could be used by Moscow to weaken NATO and change the continent’s borders.

Sources: en.apa.az, straitstimes.com, apnews.com