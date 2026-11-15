6,000 people protest against AI data centers in Edinburgh

About 6,000 people took part in a march in Edinburgh against plans to build large data centers designed to support artificial intelligence. The demonstration proceeded along the Royal Mile and ended in front of the Scottish Parliament, STV News and Edinburgh News reported.

The protest was supported by more than 80 organizations and groups, including local communities, environmental organizations, trade unions, artists and charities tackling poverty. Participants arrived from Cockenzie, Dunbar, Larbert, Ravenscraig, North Ayrshire, Aberdeenshire and the Scottish Borders.

The main demand was for the projects to be temporarily halted until a public national discussion is held. Protesters are calling for local communities to have a say in setting the rules for approving data centers.

“What we want to see is a pause on all the projects currently being developed, followed by a national conversation for the people of Scotland,” said Kim Pratt of Friends of the Earth Scotland.

She said the government must explain why AI data centers should be built specifically in Scotland, what the benefits will be and who will bear the costs. Environmental organizations warn of pressure on the electricity system, land, water resources and nature.

Discrepancy in the number of projects

According to Edinburgh News, there are 23 proposals for AI data centers in Scotland at various stages of planning. STV News cited September data from the National Energy System Operator, according to which the connection queue for the electricity transmission grid contains 28 proposals for data centers with a combined requested capacity of 8.9 GW.

This capacity is more than twice Scotland’s current peak winter electricity consumption. The largest operational data center in the country is DataVita’s facility in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, with a capacity of 12 MW.

Government preparing new rules

The Scottish Government said it would publish new planning rules for data centers before the end of the year. It noted that local authorities are already required to notify ministers of new applications for facilities with a capacity of more than 50 MW, and that such projects also require an environmental impact assessment.

The Scottish Parliament is conducting a separate inquiry into the impact of large data centers on water, air, nature, energy consumption and emissions. The consultation on the issue closes on November 15, 2026.

Sources: news.stv.tv, edinburghnews.scotsman.com, news.sky.com