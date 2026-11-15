Turkish Cypriots Mark 43 Years Since the Republic’s Proclamation

Turkish Cypriots are marking the 43rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with official ceremonies, a military parade and an air show. The declaration was adopted on 15 November 1983 by the Turkish Cypriot community in the northern part of the divided island.

The programme began with an address by President Tufan Erhürman broadcast on Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, followed by a 21-gun salute. In his statement, he said: “Turkish Cypriots, who have managed to remain standing despite deprivation, hardship, pain and unfavourable conditions, have always existed on these lands, exist today and will continue to exist tomorrow.”

Before the main events, around 3,000 students from the Nicosia area took part in a traditional procession. They followed a route to the presidential complex, carrying the flags of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey.

Parade in Nicosia and air show over Kyrenia

The official programme on 15 November begins with President Erhürman receiving congratulations at 8:45 a.m. An hour later, a wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled at the Atatürk monument in Nicosia, while the military parade along Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard begins at 10:00 a.m.

Erhürman and a representative of the President of Turkey will speak at the ceremony. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will also take part in the events and has been invited to the evening reception at the presidency. The programme also includes the opening of a sports complex and a water reservoir on the campus of the Near East Technical University in Northern Cyprus.

A demonstration flight by the Turkish military aerobatic team Turkish Stars is scheduled in Kyrenia at 3:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour three Turkish warships in the ports of Kyrenia and Famagusta.

Anniversary once again highlights the issue of division

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is diplomatically recognised only by Turkey. The UN Security Council considers the unilateral declaration of independence in 1983 legally invalid. The internationally recognised government of the Republic of Cyprus controls the southern part of the island, while a UN buffer zone stretches between the two sides.

The anniversary is being marked against the backdrop of limited movement in relations between the two Cypriot communities. On 9 November, the leaders of the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots agreed to open two more crossing points along the dividing line. The agreement was presented as a step towards reviving broader negotiations on the future of the island, but the fundamental differences over its political structure and possible reunification remain.

Sources: brtk.net, apnews.com, m.aa.com.tr