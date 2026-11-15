US mediates direct dialogue between Europe and Russia

The United States is working to establish direct contact between Russia and European countries on security issues and the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner said after the talks in Abu Dhabi.

“Our focus now is on facilitating direct contact between Moscow and its European partners and on preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks,” Kushner wrote.

The talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates took place on November 10 and 11. They were the first U.S.-backed direct discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in nine months. The American side was represented by Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Europe could be included in the next round

Following the meetings in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow, where they spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin.

Kushner said the next round of talks would be expanded to include European countries. According to him, this would make it possible to discuss broader security arrangements in Europe alongside the territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow’s position, however, remains more cautious. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had not yet made a final decision on the participation of European representatives in the talks.

“Once we understand their true intentions and their willingness to contribute to the peace process, it will be possible to decide on a dialogue on a Ukrainian settlement in an expanded format,” Peskov said.

According to Reuters, Peskov allowed for the possibility of contacts between Moscow and Europe even before European representatives are included in the official talks, but clarified that no specific discussions on the matter have yet taken place.

Kyiv warns of risk to NATO

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had raised the idea of a new security framework in Europe. The Ukrainian president warned that such a discussion could be used by Moscow to weaken NATO and revise the continent’s borders.

“In my view, this could be dangerous. This should not be the main agenda,” Zelensky said.

He rejected the possibility of Ukraine voluntarily surrendering territories. Kyiv and Moscow continue to have serious disagreements over territorial issues, as well as over the conditions for ending the fighting.

Large-scale prisoner exchange also under discussion

The talks in Abu Dhabi did not result in an agreement on a broader peace plan, but Russia and Ukraine have agreed to work on a new exchange of prisoners of war. Jared Kushner said it could be the largest exchange since the beginning of the war, potentially bringing thousands of people back to their families.

The next stage of the diplomatic efforts will depend on whether Moscow accepts the official participation of European representatives and whether Russia and Ukraine manage to narrow their differences over territory, security guarantees and a ceasefire.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com, investing.com