Saudi-led coalition intercepts two missiles headed for Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. The announcement came after loud explosions were heard in the Saudi capital.

“The air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh,” the coalition said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense issued a warning of danger in the capital region before the explosions. Authorities later announced that the immediate danger had passed. The coalition also reported intercepting two cruise missiles headed toward Riyadh and the country’s southern region.

Damage to an Aramco building

Debris from the intercepted missiles damaged an administrative building belonging to the state oil company Aramco in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the damage was minor and that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had carried out six operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. According to him, the targets were King Khalid International Airport, Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, as well as Pumping Station No. 8 in Dawadmi. The Houthis claim that the attacks caused significant damage, but the information has not been independently verified.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensifies

The new attack followed the resumption of hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis after the truce brokered by the United Nations in 2022. According to Reuters, the fighting intensified again in July 2026, with the Houthis beginning to attack Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia is carrying out airstrikes against the group’s targets in Yemen.

The incident occurred a day after the Houthi-controlled health ministry reported that at least 33 people had been killed in Saudi airstrikes near Sana’a. Saudi authorities said they were checking the claim.

Sources: apnews.com, theprint.in, thenationalnews.com