Ukrainian drones attacked energy facilities in Taganrog

A massive attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles was carried out against Taganrog in the Rostov region overnight, Ukrainska Pravda reports. According to the publication, energy facilities in the city were likely damaged.

According to the Russian media project ASTRA, one of the likely targets was the 220-kilovolt “Taganrog-10” substation. “This is one of the city’s important energy facilities,” ASTRA said in an analysis cited by Ukrainska Pravda. The substation helps supply electricity to Taganrog and its industrial zone, including the TAGMET joint-stock company.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova reported that drones had been shot down over the city. Ukrainian monitoring channels also published information about the attack, but so far there are no confirmed details about the exact extent of the damage to the substation or any power outages.

There are no confirmed reports of fatalities or injuries. It has also not been reported whether the Russian authorities have begun restoration work on the affected infrastructure.