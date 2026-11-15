Pashinyan sees Armenia in the EU in 20 years

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he sees Armenia as part of the European Union in 20 years. He made the statement during a meeting with experts at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, the Novosti-Armenia news agency reported.

Pashinyan was asked how he imagined the country in the future and what prospects lay ahead for its European integration. In his response, he stressed that relations between Yerevan and Brussels had changed fundamentally in recent years.

Parliament has launched the procedure

“Both sides now acknowledge that relations between Armenia and the European Union are at the highest level in their entire history,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian prime minister recalled that the country's parliament had adopted a law to launch the process of joining the European Union. According to him, the initiative initially came from citizens who had used the legislative initiative mechanism provided for in the Constitution by collecting signatures.

Pashinyan explained that, if the bill had been rejected, its initiators could have continued collecting signatures in order to put the issue to a referendum. The parliamentary majority, however, supported the initiative.

First summit between Armenia and the EU

“Legally, we currently have an adopted law to launch the process of Armenia's accession to the European Union,” the Armenian prime minister said.

As important milestones in deepening relations, Pashinyan pointed to the first-ever summit between Armenia and the EU, held in Yerevan in May 2026, as well as the adoption of a document on the strategic partnership agenda.

The summit took place on May 4 and 5, 2026. The European Council described the event as the first high-level meeting between the European Union and Armenia, while the joint declaration adopted at the summit placed emphasis on deepening political, economic and sectoral cooperation.

“Our relations with the European Union are developing very rapidly and very tangibly,” Pashinyan said. He did not specify a date for Armenia's possible EU membership, which means that the vision of accession in 20 years remains a political prospect rather than a committed deadline.

Sources: newsarmenia.am, apnews.com