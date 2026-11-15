European Negotiators Have Still Not Contacted Russia

The European negotiators selected to represent Europe in talks with Russia have still not contacted Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“No. Not yet,” Peskov replied when asked whether Europe’s representatives had contacted the Russian side. The Kremlin thus confirmed that there is still no direct contact between Moscow and the newly formed European team.

Who Represents Europe

The leaders of the European Union agreed at their meeting in Dublin that Europe would participate with a joint team in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. It includes representatives of the European Commission and the European Council, as well as representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

The United Kingdom is no longer an EU member, but it has been included because of its role in European security and in the so-called Coalition of the Willing. The European Council said the team would coordinate Europe’s contribution to the diplomatic process and work with all member states to present a common position.

Differences Between Washington and Moscow

After meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said that Europe would be included in the next round of talks. The European Council also announced the composition of the team, but the Kremlin has not confirmed that Moscow has accepted the specific formula.

As a result, a gap remains between the US announcement of European participation and the practical preparations for establishing contacts. According to the Associated Press, Russia has said it is ready to talk to European representatives, but only after clarifying their intentions and their readiness to contribute to the peace process.

What Happens Next

So far, no date has been announced for the first direct conversation between the European team and the Russian side. European leaders expect their representatives to participate in future negotiations on Ukraine, including discussions on the security of the continent.

The next meeting of the European Council is scheduled for November 26 and 27. Until then, it remains unclear whether an official channel of contact will be established between the selected European delegation and Moscow.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com, rte.ie