Iran: Two Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to pass through a route in the Strait of Hormuz that Iran considers unauthorized. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard reported the incident, saying the ships had their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off.

“Two oil tankers involved in illegal transport attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route, with their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off. As a result, they struck naval mines, causing explosions and fires,” the Guard said in a statement.

The names, flags and destinations of the vessels have not been disclosed. There is also no official information about fatalities, injuries or the extent of the damage.

According to the Revolutionary Guard, two other tankers abandoned their attempt to follow a similar route after receiving a warning from Iran’s maritime traffic control center and turned back. The claim was not accompanied by information about the ships’ nationalities or cargoes.

Tensions Around a Key Maritime Route

The reports come amid continued tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s energy resources are transported. Iran insists that ships must obtain permission to pass, while the United States maintains a naval blockade around Iranian ports.

The U.S. military says the main routes through the strait have been cleared of mines. This contradicts the Iranian claim that the tankers struck naval mines. At present, no publicly reported independent information has confirmed the cause of the fires or the condition of the two ships.

Sources: apnews.com, jordantimes.com, iranintl.com