Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces suffered 2,230 personnel losses over the past 24 hours. According to the published assessment, total Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale war have reached approximately 1,622,860. The data was presented by the Ukrainian side and has not been independently verified.

“The enemy’s total combat losses as of November 15, 2026, amount to” the figures cited by the General Staff, including 2,230 personnel over the past 24 hours.

Reported Equipment Losses

The daily report includes 34 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher and 10 ground-based robotic systems.

The Ukrainian side also reported 1,272 unmanned aerial vehicles at the operational-tactical level that were destroyed or put out of action. A total of 549 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as one piece of special equipment, were reported.

The number of Russian tanks in the summary table remains 12,478, with no change reported over the past 24 hours. The total number of reported armored combat vehicles has reached 25,784, while the number of artillery systems stands at 52,401.

The Data Represents a Military Assessment

The report describes the losses of Russian forces according to the Ukrainian side. It does not provide separate figures for those killed and wounded, instead using a combined indicator for personnel losses.

Sources: pravda.com.ua