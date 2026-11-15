32 injured following attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Thirty-two people, including four children, were injured in Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over a 24-hour period. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the oblast’s Defence Council.

“Thirty-two people, including four children, were injured as a result of the enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia District,” Ivan Fedorov said.

According to data cited by Ukrainska Pravda, Russian forces carried out 877 strikes against 48 settlements. These included 34 air strikes, four attacks using multiple rocket launchers, 154 artillery strikes and 685 drone attacks, primarily involving FPV drones.

Homes and vehicles damaged

Residents of the oblast submitted 471 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes and vehicles.

On the evening of November 14, Russian guided aerial bombs damaged several high-rise buildings and dozens of vehicles in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in one of the buildings. Six people, including one child, were injured in the attack.

Earlier the same day, 22 people, including three children, were injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia’s Voznesenskyi District. These two strikes are included in the total number of injured people cited by Ivan Fedorov.

Sources: pravda.com.ua