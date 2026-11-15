Residents injured and evacuated after drone attack in Tatarstan

People were injured and industrial facilities were damaged following a drone attack in Tatarstan. An apartment building in Nizhnekamsk was also affected, and its residents were evacuated. Two temporary accommodation centers have been arranged for them.

„The attack caused damage to facilities in the industrial zone. An apartment building in Nizhnekamsk was also damaged. Its residents were evacuated,“ the press service of the head of Tatarstan said. According to local authorities, no one living in the building was killed. The number and condition of those injured have not been specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that a total of 533 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over Russian regions during the night. According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Tula and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as over Krasnodar Krai, Tatarstan and Crimea. Drones were also reportedly destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The attack affected an area where major industrial enterprises are concentrated. The authorities have not reported any shutdowns of production facilities, nor have they identified the specific enterprises that were damaged.

Tatarstan and Nizhnekamsk have already been attacked by drones several times. On August 20, drones damaged residential and industrial facilities in the city, with people also injured at the time. The new damage to the apartment building made it necessary to temporarily evacuate residents and accommodate them in prepared centers.

Russian authorities have described the attack as Ukrainian. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for what happened. The extent of the material damage and the exact number of those injured are being determined.