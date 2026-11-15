Kushner: Trump will support a secure peace for Ukraine

Donald Trump will support only initiatives that strengthen the security of Ukraine and Europe. US special envoy Jared Kushner said this in a post on the social platform X.

“Donald Trump will support only those initiatives that will strengthen the security of Ukraine and Europe,” Kushner wrote.

According to him, Washington is doing everything possible to launch direct talks between Russia and the European countries on peace in Ukraine. New ideas were discussed during the talks over the past week, but no final agreement was reached.

Among the proposals under consideration is for Ukraine to make territorial concessions in the Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. The idea was presented by the US side during the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was not ready to decide on its own to give up some of its territories, but that he could put the issue to a national referendum under certain conditions. Among them, he listed reliable security guarantees, the right to maintain a strong and well-funded army, and resources for reconstruction.

“I will ask Ukrainian society what it thinks—whether we should accept it or not. I have no right to make this decision alone,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president described the discussion of territorial concessions as extremely difficult. He stressed that a possible referendum would not mean prior consent to the proposal.

According to Zelensky, an agreement has been reached for European countries to be represented in the next round of talks. The representation should include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as leaders of the European Union.

Zelensky spoke with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Ireland after their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Abu Dhabi, European representatives held talks with US and Ukrainian officials, but did not participate in joint negotiations with Russia.

While diplomatic contacts continue, the exchange of strikes between Kyiv and Moscow has not stopped. No deadline has been announced for reaching a final peace agreement.