Javier Milei announces he will seek a second term

Argentine President Javier Milei said he would run for a second term in the 2027 election. He made the announcement at the opening of an exhibition in Buenos Aires.

“For all those who doubt that I will run for re-election: yes, I will run for re-election,” Milei said, as quoted by DPA.

The Argentine president took office in 2023 and introduced a policy of austerity aimed at reducing the national debt, bringing inflation under control and limiting regulations. One of the symbols of his campaign was the chainsaw, which Milei waved to underscore his intention to cut government spending.

Under his administration, inflation has fallen and the budget has been balanced. At the same time, many people have lost their jobs, while subsidies for energy and public transport have been reduced.

Milei defended the results of his policies and said Argentina was moving in the right direction. “In the hundred years before we took power, Argentina became increasingly isolated, and we became increasingly poor,” he said, adding that the country's economy was growing again.

The bid for a second term means that Milei intends to continue his policy of fiscal restraint and deregulation after the end of his current term. He is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and once again used his political slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

“We have a lot of work to do to make Argentina great again,” Milei said.

By the 2027 election, the Argentine government will have to defend its achievements regarding inflation and the budget, as well as respond to criticism over job losses and cuts to subsidies.