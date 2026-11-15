The Philippines and Australia deepen military cooperation

The Philippines and Australia have signed an agreement on defence and security cooperation aimed at reducing bureaucratic obstacles to joint military activities between the two countries.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the document would facilitate the implementation of the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement concluded between Manila and Canberra in 2007.

„Instead of 100 steps to do one single thing, only 10 will now be needed,“ Teodoro said.

He described the new agreement as an „anti-bureaucracy measure“ and said it would facilitate coordination between the two countries.

The document provides for closer cooperation between the naval and air forces and the ground forces of the Philippines and Australia. It also covers humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

According to Teodoro, the agreement will strengthen the Philippines’ „credible deterrence posture,“ including in the South China Sea. The area is subject to overlapping territorial claims, while Manila accuses Beijing of aggressive behaviour. China says its actions are lawful and professional and opposes the Philippines’ joint military activities with its partners.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the signing in Manila during the high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He said the agreement would improve maritime awareness and information sharing, as well as strategic dialogue, training, interoperability and the development of defence infrastructure.

Albanese also announced additional Australian investments in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, equipment and training. The aim is to improve the detection of maritime and cybersecurity threats.

The agreement is part of the deepening security ties between Manila and Canberra. Australia has consistently supported the Philippines’ position in the South China Sea dispute and the 2016 international arbitration ruling, which found that China’s broad claims in the area had no basis in international law. Beijing rejects the ruling.

The new document complements the Philippines’ existing alliance with the United States and expands the network of partnerships through which Manila is seeking greater security in disputed maritime areas.