Greece Introduces Warning System for Rail Collisions

A new rail transport monitoring system has been operating in Greece since February, warning of the risk of collisions between trains. It covers 134 locomotives equipped with special devices.

When a risk is detected, an alert is automatically sent to a coordination center. The dispatcher contacts the train drivers and instructs them to stop the trains immediately. The system records the actions of all participants in the chain, as well as their response times.

The equipment was provided free of charge by 26 members of the Board of Directors of the Union of Greek Shipowners. The donation made it possible to avoid lengthy public procurement procedures, and the project was completed within a few months.

The information was reported by Greek broadcaster „Skai“, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). The media outlet notes that the system is part of measures to strengthen oversight of rail transport.

The railway network is also monitored through more than 3,500 cameras. The next step is to analyze the video footage received using artificial intelligence, which should help detect hazardous situations.