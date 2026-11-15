Russia Calls for a New Security Architecture in Europe

Russia has presented a package of demands during the US-mediated talks that goes beyond the war in Ukraine and concerns the entire security architecture of Europe. Moscow insists that NATO return its military presence to the borders of 1997, that Ukraine not be admitted to the Alliance, and that the Ukrainian armed forces be restricted.

The Washington Post reports on the document, stating that it was prepared for the talks. According to the published demands, Russia is also calling for an end to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and a ban on the deployment of foreign troops and military facilities on Ukrainian territory. Restrictions are also envisaged on NATO’s military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Moscow repeats demands from late 2021

The Kremlin put forward similar conditions at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, before the start of the full-scale war. However, the new document also contains additional demands. Russia wants the United States, France and the United Kingdom to end the practice of joint nuclear weapons deployments. The demand is also linked to French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of European strategic autonomy.

Moscow insists that Ukraine be excluded not only from NATO but also from participation in the European Union’s policy of collective security and defence, even if the country becomes a member of the bloc. Russia also continues to claim Ukrainian territories that it declared its own in 2022. These are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, even though Russian forces did not fully control these areas.

Zelensky reports talks on Donbas and NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the US side had raised for the first time the question of whether Ukraine would withdraw its troops from part of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

“The Americans raised the question: ‘What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas?’ This was the first time this question had been raised,” Zelensky said.

This concerns parts of Donetsk region that are still under Ukrainian control, including the fortified defensive line known as the “belt of fortresses”. The White House has not confirmed that American representatives made such a proposal. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have also not disclosed details of the talks in Abu Dhabi and the subsequent meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Zelensky said that Ukraine would not voluntarily give up its territories. According to him, Kyiv is discussing with its partners security guarantees, maintaining a strong army and financial support for the country’s reconstruction. He suggested that a possible comprehensive proposal for NATO membership in exchange for withdrawal from Donbas could be put to a public vote.

Europe prepares its own negotiating team

On 13 November, the leaders of 27 European Union countries agreed to create a joint negotiating team. It is expected to include representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the EU institutions.

Washington insists that European countries be directly included in the next stage of the talks. “We cannot conclude this agreement without the Europeans at the negotiating table,” Kushner said. Moscow has not yet definitively confirmed the participation of European representatives in the future format.

Sources: focus-news.net, washingtonpost.com, apnews.com